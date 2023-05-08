After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .263 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 32 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Santana has had an RBI in 13 games this season (40.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year (10 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (3-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
