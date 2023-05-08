Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .263 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 32 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Santana has had an RBI in 13 games this season (40.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year (10 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (41.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (3-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
