Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rockies Player Props
|Pirates vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Rockies
|Pirates vs Rockies Odds
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .543 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 33), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), with more than one RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (89.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.