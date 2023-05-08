The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Adebayo, in his most recent action, had 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 105-86 win over the Knicks.

Below, we break down Adebayo's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 15.3 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 8.2 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.5 PRA 28.5 32.8 27 PR 25.5 29.6 23.5



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 36 17 12 0 0 1 0 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

