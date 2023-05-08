The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .140 with a double and five walks.

Hedges has a base hit in seven of 19 games played this year (36.8%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three games this year (15.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings