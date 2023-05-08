Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .140 with a double and five walks.
- Hedges has a base hit in seven of 19 games played this year (36.8%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three games this year (15.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 39th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 21st, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
