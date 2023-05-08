The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, square off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, in his most recent game, had 25 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks in a 127-97 win over the Warriors.

In this article, we dig into Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 20.7 Rebounds 14.5 12.5 13.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 41.5 41 37.2 PR 38.5 38.4 34.5 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

Davis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.7 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 33 25 13 3 0 4 3 5/4/2023 33 11 7 4 0 3 1 5/2/2023 44 30 23 5 0 4 0 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

