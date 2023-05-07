How to Watch the Suns vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will meet the Denver Nuggets.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.
- The Nuggets score only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
- Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are scoring 114.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.
- In home games, Phoenix is giving up 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than on the road (113.9).
- When playing at home, the Suns are draining 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are putting up more points at home (119.4 per game) than away (112.2). And they are allowing less at home (109.6) than away (115.3).
- Denver is giving up fewer points at home (109.6 per game) than away (115.3).
- At home the Nuggets are collecting 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.