Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .320/.358/.566 on the year.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with eight doubles, four walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 30 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .261/.341/.409 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has eight doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 22 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .326/.370/.528 so far this year.

Bichette enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

