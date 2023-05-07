Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to find success against Roansy Contreras when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 36 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 11th in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 162 (4.8 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.346 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Contreras (3-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Contreras will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays L 8-1 Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays L 3-2 Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Vince Velásquez - 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells

