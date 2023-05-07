How to Watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to find success against Roansy Contreras when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 36 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 11th in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 162 (4.8 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.346 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Contreras (3-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Contreras will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Javy Guerra
|5/3/2023
|Rays
|L 8-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Shane McClanahan
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Zach Eflin
|5/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Chris Bassitt
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Bradish
|5/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Tyler Wells
