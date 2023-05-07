Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at PNC Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
The Blue Jays are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+115). The total is 9 runs for the game.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 8-10, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 34 chances this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|11-8
|9-6
|11-8
|14-11
|6-3
