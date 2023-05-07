Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at PNC Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+115). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-10, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 34 chances this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 11-8 9-6 11-8 14-11 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.