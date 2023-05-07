Sunday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-14) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (20-14) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 7.

The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-2).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Pirates matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (162 total), Pittsburgh is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

