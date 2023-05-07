The San Diego Padres (18-16) and Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) play on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET at PETCO Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-0) to the mound, while Julio Urias (4-3) will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Padres vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-0, 10.80 ERA) vs Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.86 ERA)

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

The Padres will send Musgrove to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up seven earned runs.

He has an ERA of 10.80, a 9 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.680 in two games this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers are sending Urias (4-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.

Urias heads into this outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Urias is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

This season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.86), 28th in WHIP (1.109), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.

