Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias is hitting .263 with a double and six walks.
- In six of 14 games this year (42.9%), Mathias has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
