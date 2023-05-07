Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .234.
  • Hayes has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 45 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Kikuchi (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
