Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Blue Jays
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .234.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 45 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.