Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .458 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Blue Jays
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .372.
- Delay has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (45 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (4-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.