Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (14.8%).
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 45 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
