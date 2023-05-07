On Sunday, Connor Joe (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

PNC Park

Yusei Kikuchi

SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .278.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 51.7% of his 29 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

