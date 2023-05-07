Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Connor Joe (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .278.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 51.7% of his 29 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
