Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Blue Jays
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 11 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).
- In 31 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (12 of 31), with two or more RBI five times (16.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (41.2%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.