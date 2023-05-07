After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .140 with a double and five walks.
  • In seven of 19 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
  • Hedges has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in three of 19 games (15.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 45 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 4.02 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
