After hitting .281 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .276 with 11 walks and 10 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with at least two hits six times (19.4%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (19.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

