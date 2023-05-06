Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Blue Jays on May 6, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays play at PNC Park on Saturday (beginning at 6:35 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has put up 38 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .322/.361/.568 on the year.
- Reynolds has hit safely in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with nine doubles, four walks and six RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 30 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.352/.423 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Berrios has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9).
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5.1
|11
|5
|5
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Astros
|Apr. 19
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 14
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|6
|6
|4
|5
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has seven doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .318/.389/.530 on the year.
- Guerrero will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bichette Stats
- Bo Bichette has 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .329/.369/.529 so far this year.
- Bichette has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|1
