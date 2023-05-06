Bryan Reynolds and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays play at PNC Park on Saturday (beginning at 6:35 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 38 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.361/.568 on the year.

Reynolds has hit safely in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with nine doubles, four walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 30 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.352/.423 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Berrios has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9).

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 7.0 4 0 0 9 1 at Astros Apr. 19 7.0 3 2 2 3 1 vs. Rays Apr. 14 5.0 4 1 1 6 0 at Angels Apr. 8 4.0 6 6 4 5 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has seven doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .318/.389/.530 on the year.

Guerrero will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Red Sox May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .329/.369/.529 so far this year.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1

