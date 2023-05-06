The Toronto Blue Jays (19-14) will rely on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-13) at PNC Park on Saturday, May 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-150). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (2-3, 5.29 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-2, 4.78 ERA)

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Pirates' game against the Blue Jays but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to defeat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 13 (59.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Toronto has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

