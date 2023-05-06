How to Watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 35 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 10th in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 160.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.315 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (2-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Oviedo has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|5/2/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Javy Guerra
|5/3/2023
|Rays
|L 8-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Shane McClanahan
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Zach Eflin
|5/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Chris Bassitt
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Bradish
