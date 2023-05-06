Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates match up with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Blue Jays are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+120). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh is 7-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 33 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-5 11-8 9-6 11-7 14-10 6-3

