The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .225.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 games this season (43.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

