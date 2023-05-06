Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .225.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (43.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (2-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.29 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
