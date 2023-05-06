On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Bae has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this year (48.4%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in five games this year (16.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (9.7%).
  • He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.1%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.22 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9).
