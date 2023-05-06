On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Bae has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this year (48.4%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Bae has picked up an RBI in five games this year (16.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (9.7%).

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.1%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings