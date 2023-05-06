Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .238 with five doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (14 of 26), with more than one hit four times (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this year (11 of 26), with two or more RBI three times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9).
