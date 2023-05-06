Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Miami (8-22-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25.8%) than New York (7-6-2) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- New York and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.5 points per contest.
- The Heat are averaging 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
Knicks Performance Insights
- At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the league on offense and 12th defensively.
- The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.
