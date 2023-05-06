On Saturday, Connor Joe (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (26) this season while batting .280 with 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 17th in slugging.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Joe has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 17
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
