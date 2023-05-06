On Saturday, Connor Joe (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (26) this season while batting .280 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 17th in slugging.

Joe has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 17 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

