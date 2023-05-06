Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (30.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), with two or more RBI five times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (41.2%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9).
