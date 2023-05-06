On Saturday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (30.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), with two or more RBI five times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings