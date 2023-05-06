The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.568) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 12th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Reynolds will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.
  • Reynolds has picked up a hit in 83.9% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.0% of them.
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (12.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with more than one RBI four times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year (12 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 19
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
