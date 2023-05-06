The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.568) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Reynolds will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 83.9% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.0% of them.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (12.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with more than one RBI four times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year (12 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 19 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings