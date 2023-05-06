Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has a double and five walks while hitting .149.
- Hedges has a base hit in seven of 18 games played this season (38.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three games this season (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
