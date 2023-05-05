Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (18-14) will clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) at PNC Park on Friday, May 5. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (3-2, 5.18 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (3-2, 4.45 ERA)

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 12, or 57.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

Toronto has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

