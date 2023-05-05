How to Watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Carlos Santana among those expected to step up at the plate.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 160.
- The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .335.
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the ninth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.315 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rich Hill (3-2) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 16-1
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/30/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|5/2/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Javy Guerra
|5/3/2023
|Rays
|L 8-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Shane McClanahan
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Zach Eflin
|5/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Chris Bassitt
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
