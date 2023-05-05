The Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Carlos Santana among those expected to step up at the plate.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 160.

The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .335.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the ninth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.315 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (3-2) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays L 8-1 Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays L 3-2 Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Vince Velásquez - 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela

