Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 32 chances.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-4 11-8 9-6 11-6 14-9 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.