Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-145
|+120
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 32 chances.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-4
|11-8
|9-6
|11-6
|14-9
|6-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.