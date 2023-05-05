Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) and the Toronto Blue Jays (18-14) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 5.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (3-2, 5.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (3-2, 4.45 ERA).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (160 total).

The Pirates have the ninth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

