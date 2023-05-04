Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven home a run in six games this season (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 20.7% of his games this season (six of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.97 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
