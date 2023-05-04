The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven home a run in six games this season (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 20.7% of his games this season (six of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings