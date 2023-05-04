Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set in this game.

Pirates vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 31 chances.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-4 11-7 9-5 11-6 14-8 6-3

