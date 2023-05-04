Pirates vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set in this game.
Pirates vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-190
|+155
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-3.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 31 chances.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-4
|11-7
|9-5
|11-6
|14-8
|6-3
