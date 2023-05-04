Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (25-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-11) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 4.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (3-0) versus the Pirates and Vince Velasquez (4-2).

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (158 total, 5.1 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Pirates Schedule