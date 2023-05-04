On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .222 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (18 of 30), with at least two hits eight times (26.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • In six games this season (20.0%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 14 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.97 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin (3-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.