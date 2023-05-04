Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .262.
  • In 51.7% of his 29 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 17.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.97 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
