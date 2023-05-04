The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .260 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has an RBI in 11 of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings