Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .260 with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 11 of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.97).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
