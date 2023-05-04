Carlos Santana -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .269.

Santana has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (28.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (39.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings