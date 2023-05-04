Carlos Santana -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has nine doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .269.
  • Santana has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (28.6%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this year (39.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.97 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
