Bryan Reynolds -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.582) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 11th in slugging.
  • Reynolds will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.
  • Reynolds has had a hit in 24 of 29 games this season (82.8%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).
  • In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 51.7% of his games this season (15 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 18
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (88.9%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (55.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.97 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.