Bryan Reynolds -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.582) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 11th in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.

Reynolds has had a hit in 24 of 29 games this season (82.8%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 51.7% of his games this season (15 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (88.9%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (55.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings