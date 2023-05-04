Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.582) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 11th in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 24 of 29 games this season (82.8%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 51.7% of his games this season (15 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (88.9%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (55.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.97 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
