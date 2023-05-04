Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .111 with three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .133 with a double and five walks.
- Hedges has a hit in six of 17 games played this season (35.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hedges has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in three of 17 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.97 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in the league.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.
