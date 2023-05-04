On Thursday, Andrew McCutchen (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is hitting .247 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 17 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings