Rodolfo Castro -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 54th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Castro has picked up a hit in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 10.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

