Two of baseball's best hitters face off when the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) meet at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Tropicana Field. Randy Arozarena has a .325 batting average (ninth in league) for the Rays, while Bryan Reynolds ranks sixth at .330.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (5-0) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (3-0) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (3-0, 3.53 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.53 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.

Keller is looking for his sixth quality start in a row.

Keller is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays' McClanahan (5-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.12 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.12), 22nd in WHIP (1.088), and 11th in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

