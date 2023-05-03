Bookmakers have listed player props for Randy Arozarena, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 35 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .330/.372/.585 on the year.

Reynolds will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .353 with seven doubles, six walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 23 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .247/.360/.462 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

McClanahan Stats

Shane McClanahan (5-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

McClanahan has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 16 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 11 5.0 2 1 1 9 4 at Nationals Apr. 5 6.0 5 2 2 6 4

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .325/.388/.570 slash line on the season.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has collected 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a .316/.431/.579 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates May. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

