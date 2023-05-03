On Wednesday, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10) at Tropicana Field. Shane McClanahan will get the call for the Rays, while Mitch Keller will take the hill for the Pirates.

The favored Rays have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +185. The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (3-0, 3.53 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 24, or 82.8%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have won all eight games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rays have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

