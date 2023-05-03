Yandy Diaz and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Pirates vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 34 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is sixth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 157 total runs this season.

The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .342.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.62 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.315 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (3-0) will take the mound for the Pirates, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/29/2023 Nationals W 6-3 Away Rich Hill Patrick Corbin 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays - Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays - Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland

